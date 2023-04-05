National Bank of Canada FI Buys 69,190 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 23,063.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

