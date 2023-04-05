National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after purchasing an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock worth $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

