National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,473,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $822.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $767.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

