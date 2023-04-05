National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,979,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.