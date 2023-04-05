National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 623.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

