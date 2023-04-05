National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

