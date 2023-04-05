National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.22 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1,159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Waters worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $302.73 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

