National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

