National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.53 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 817,854 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.29% of Alamos Gold worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.