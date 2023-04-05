National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.65 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Entegris worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Entegris by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $190,238,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entegris Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

