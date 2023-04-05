National Bank of Canada FI Has $12.61 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 45,197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,637 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $303,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

