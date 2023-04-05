National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.73 Million Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 4,854.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045,639 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,385,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,232,000 after buying an additional 1,155,300 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after buying an additional 648,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

