National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6,426.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $455.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $459.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.