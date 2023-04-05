National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 11,061.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.82% of Centerra Gold worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.