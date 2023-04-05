National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

