National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

EQR stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.