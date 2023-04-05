National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

