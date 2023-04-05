National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 382.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Match Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

