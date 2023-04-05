National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15,746.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,990 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of PTC worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $2,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,115,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,482,054.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,479 shares of company stock worth $35,790,693 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

