National Bank of Canada FI Invests $10.32 Million in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.60% of Krispy Kreme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424,351 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $2,861,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CL King lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

