National Bank of Canada FI Invests $8.70 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denbury Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DEN stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

