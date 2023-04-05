National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.