National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 43,385 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of DoorDash worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after purchasing an additional 936,811 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

