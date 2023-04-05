National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 633,822 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 4,177.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,822 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.31% of SSR Mining worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,509,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 797,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

