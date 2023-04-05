National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $222,006,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

