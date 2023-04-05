National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 18,940.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2,865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 330,337 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,413 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About Spectrum Brands



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

