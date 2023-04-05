National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Voya Financial worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

