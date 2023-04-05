National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

