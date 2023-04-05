National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 300.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,104 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

