National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.