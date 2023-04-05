National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,301.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,004.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.