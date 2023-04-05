National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

