National Bank of Canada FI Sells 11,213 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,823,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,230,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

