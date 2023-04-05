National Bank of Canada FI Sells 156,067 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,822 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 156,067 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.3 %

FCX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

