National Bank of Canada FI Sells 198,683 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198,683 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

