National Bank of Canada FI Sells 289,934 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289,934 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

