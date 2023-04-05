National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,629 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,527,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

