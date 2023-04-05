National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,182 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

