National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Jona S. Raasch Sells 6,288 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $277,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $74,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Research Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NRC stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Research by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

