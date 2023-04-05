Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $4,141,023. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

