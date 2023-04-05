New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

