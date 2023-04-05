NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $285,895.04 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74.

NN Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NN by 86.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NN by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.