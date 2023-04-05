Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $2,122,502 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.