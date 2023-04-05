North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,489 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 2.93% of North American Construction Group worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NOA stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.47%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Further Reading

