nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,480 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of nVent Electric worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE NVT opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

