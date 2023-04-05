Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.