Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 56.9 %
ONCT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
