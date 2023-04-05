Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 56.9 %
Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
