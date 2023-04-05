Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 56.9 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.