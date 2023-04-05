Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued their hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

