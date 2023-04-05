Oncternal Therapeutics’ (ONCT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued their hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.