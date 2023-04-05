Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 52.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,623,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 32.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 120.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

